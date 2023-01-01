Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried zucchini in Hampton

Hampton restaurants
Hampton restaurants that serve fried zucchini

Mama Rosas - 617 East Mercury Blvd

617 East Mercury Blvd, Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Zucchini Sticks$10.00
Breaded, fried and served with marinara
More about Mama Rosas - 617 East Mercury Blvd
George Restaurant & Lounge

20 West Mercury Boulevard, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Zucchini$5.00
More about George Restaurant & Lounge

