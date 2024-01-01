Grilled chicken in Hampton
Mama Rosas - 617 East Mercury Blvd
617 East Mercury Blvd, Hampton
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$11.00
grilled chicken, bacon, American cheese
|Grilled Chicken Pesto
|$9.00
Grilled chicken breast, pesto, caramelized onions, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato
|Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Chicken stacked on a bed of lettuce, with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots and croutons