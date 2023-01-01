Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Hampton

Go
Hampton restaurants
Toast

Hampton restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

Got Fish? Seafood

14 Towne Centre Way, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Shrimp and Grits$14.00
Creamy Grits$4.00
Includes salt, pepper, butter, sugar, cheese
Fish and Grits$11.00
1 Wild Caught Fried Whiting resting in Creamy Grits and topped with Crabby Sauce (Grits contain butter, sugar, salt, pepper, cheese)
*Fish May contain bones*
More about Got Fish? Seafood
Item pic

 

Mango Mangeaux - 33 E Mellen St

33 E Mellen St, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mrs. B's Fish and Grits$20.00
Fried fish and grits with sliced tomato, egg* and a slice of Texas Toast. Served with 'Mango Mango' mango Preserves. Getting down to the nitty-gritty...Enough said
Magnolia Shimp & Grits$20.00
Pan seared shrimp sauteed with Virginia ham in a lemon butter beurre blanc sauce. Served over smoked gouda grits & crispy green onions.
Magnolia Shrimp & Grits$20.00
Pan seared shrimp sauteed with Virginia ham in a lemon butter beurre blanc sauce. Served over smoked gouda grits & crispy green onions.
More about Mango Mangeaux - 33 E Mellen St

Browse other tasty dishes in Hampton

Reuben

Fried Chicken Salad

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Pudding

Crispy Chicken

Tacos

Map

More near Hampton to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (84 restaurants)

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Yorktown

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hayes

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (297 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (634 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (464 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (665 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1677 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston