Grits in Hampton
Hampton restaurants that serve grits
Got Fish? Seafood
14 Towne Centre Way, Hampton
|Grilled Shrimp and Grits
|$14.00
|Creamy Grits
|$4.00
Includes salt, pepper, butter, sugar, cheese
|Fish and Grits
|$11.00
1 Wild Caught Fried Whiting resting in Creamy Grits and topped with Crabby Sauce (Grits contain butter, sugar, salt, pepper, cheese)
*Fish May contain bones*
Mango Mangeaux - 33 E Mellen St
33 E Mellen St, Hampton
|Mrs. B's Fish and Grits
|$20.00
Fried fish and grits with sliced tomato, egg* and a slice of Texas Toast. Served with 'Mango Mango' mango Preserves. Getting down to the nitty-gritty...Enough said
|Magnolia Shimp & Grits
|$20.00
Pan seared shrimp sauteed with Virginia ham in a lemon butter beurre blanc sauce. Served over smoked gouda grits & crispy green onions.
