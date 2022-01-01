Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Hampton

Hampton restaurants
Hampton restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Mozzarella Sticks image

 

Anna's Pizza - Buckroe

1979 E Pembroke Avenue, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Served with marinara
More about Anna's Pizza - Buckroe
Restaurant banner

 

Mama Rosas

617 East Mercury Blvd, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Served with homemade marinara sauce
More about Mama Rosas

