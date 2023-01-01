Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Hampton

Hampton restaurants
Hampton restaurants that serve po boy

Item pic

 

Got Fish? Seafood

14 Towne Centre Way, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po Boy a la carte$11.00
Shrimp Po Boy$14.50
Four Colossal Fried Shrimp served on a Sweet Hawaiian Roll, topped with Roasted Garlic and Tomato Aioli and scallions. Served with a regular side.
More about Got Fish? Seafood
Item pic

 

Mango Mangeaux - 33 E Mellen St

33 E Mellen St, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
King Po Boy$16.00
Choice of (Fried Oysters, Fried Grren Tomato, Fried Shrimp or enjoy Fried Fish) on a toasted French roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle and our house remoulade. Served with seasoned fries
Po Boy Combo$19.00
Half of a Po Boy: Choice of (Fried Oysters, Fried Green Tomato, Fried Shrimp or enjoy Fried Fish) French fries and a cup of Seafood Gumbo.
More about Mango Mangeaux - 33 E Mellen St
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Skrimp Shack - Hampton

73 N. Mallory St., Hampton

Avg 4.3 (1273 reviews)
Takeout
Skrimp and Big Cat Po Boy$9.75
6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and a filet of Big Cat covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)
Skrimp & Crab Po Boy$10.85
6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp, topped with real blue crab meat and covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)
More about Skrimp Shack - Hampton

