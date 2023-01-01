Po boy in Hampton
Got Fish? Seafood
14 Towne Centre Way, Hampton
|Shrimp Po Boy a la carte
|$11.00
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$14.50
Four Colossal Fried Shrimp served on a Sweet Hawaiian Roll, topped with Roasted Garlic and Tomato Aioli and scallions. Served with a regular side.
Mango Mangeaux - 33 E Mellen St
33 E Mellen St, Hampton
|King Po Boy
|$16.00
Choice of (Fried Oysters, Fried Grren Tomato, Fried Shrimp or enjoy Fried Fish) on a toasted French roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle and our house remoulade. Served with seasoned fries
|Po Boy Combo
|$19.00
Half of a Po Boy: Choice of (Fried Oysters, Fried Green Tomato, Fried Shrimp or enjoy Fried Fish) French fries and a cup of Seafood Gumbo.
Skrimp Shack - Hampton
73 N. Mallory St., Hampton
|Skrimp and Big Cat Po Boy
|$9.75
6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and a filet of Big Cat covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)
|Skrimp & Crab Po Boy
|$10.85
6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp, topped with real blue crab meat and covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)