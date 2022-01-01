Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon in
Hampton
/
Hampton
/
Salmon
Hampton restaurants that serve salmon
Mama Rosas - 617 East Mercury Blvd
617 East Mercury Blvd, Hampton
No reviews yet
Salmon
$7.00
More about Mama Rosas - 617 East Mercury Blvd
Poke Surf - Hampton
92 Coliseum Crossing, Hampton
No reviews yet
Poké Classic Salmon
$13.95
Salmon, Crab Meat, Fried Tofu, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Edamame, Corn, Mango, Pineapple, Sesame Seed, Tempura Flakes, Wonton Crispy, Poké Sauce
More about Poke Surf - Hampton
Browse other tasty dishes in Hampton
Cobb Salad
Cookies
Fajitas
Caesar Salad
French Fries
Chicken Salad
Cake
Pies
More near Hampton to explore
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.3
(73 restaurants)
Newport News
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Chesapeake
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Yorktown
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Poquoson
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Hayes
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(276 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(577 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(394 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(600 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1539 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston