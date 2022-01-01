Go
Toast

Ham's Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

16205 Lexington Avenue Northeast

No reviews yet

Popular Items

GARLIC CHEESY FRIES$5.49
Our 7in Garlic Buttered Crust with Mozzarella Cheese & Cheddar Cheese! Garlic Cheesy Pizza Fries served with a side of marinara sauce, Its a Great appetizer!
MARINARA (Side)$1.00
PEPPERONI$11.99
Our 14in Garlic Buttered Crust with Marinara Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni!
CHICKEN ALFREDO$12.99
Our 14in Garlic Buttered Crust with Alfredo Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, Onion!
HAWAIIAN$12.99
Our 14in Garlic Buttered Crust with Marinara Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple!
SAUSAGE$11.99
Our 14In Garlic Buttered Crust with Marinara Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage!
14 INCH PIZZA$10.99
GARLIC CHEESY FRIES 14"$11.99
Our 14in Garlic Buttered Crust topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Cheddar cheese! Side of marinara.
SPICY ITALIAN$13.99
Our 14in Garlic Buttered Crust with Marinara Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers!
CHICKEN BACON RANCH$12.99
Our 14in Garlic Buttered Crust with Ranch Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, Bacon!
See full menu

Location

16205 Lexington Avenue Northeast

Ham Lake MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Tavern On Main

No reviews yet

The Tavern On Main is a premier family owned and operated sports bar conveniently located one mile off of 35W in Lino Lakes. We offer great daily food specials, friendly service, fun atmosphere,pull tabs and happy hour 7 days a week!

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

A family owned and operated restaurant serving up your favorite Mexican dishes!
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram!

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Gourmet Italian Food | Delivery | Take Out | Dine-In | Take N Bake | Vegan Friendly

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston