Quesadillas in Hamtramck

Hamtramck restaurants
Hamtramck restaurants that serve quesadillas

HOUSE OF WINGS

11401 joseph campau ave, Hamtramck

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
More about HOUSE OF WINGS
Dos Locos Tacos

10337 Joseph Campau Ave,, Hamtramck

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jackfruit Carnitas Quesadilla$6.00
slowcooked jackfruit, melted chihuahua cheese, onion, fresh cilantro
Ground Lamb Quesadilla$7.00
fresh ground lamb, melted chihuahua cheese, onion, red cabbage, avocado salsa
More about Dos Locos Tacos
