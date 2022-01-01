Go
Toast

Han Dynasty

Come in and enjoy!

NOODLES

90 3rd Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (9450 reviews)

Popular Items

-Chicken Fried Dumplings$9.95
-Large White Rice$2.50
-Kung Pao$17.95
-Chicken Dumplings in Chili Oil$9.95
-Eggplant w/Garlic Sauce$15.95
-Dry Pepper Chicken Wings$13.95
Spicy. Six dry rubbed flat wings stir-fried with dry chili pepper, long hot peppers, sichuan peppercorn and scallions.
-Scallion Pancake$6.95
Not Spicy. Scallion pancake cut into eight pieces. Served w/ ginger soy sauce.
-Spicy Crispy Cucumbers GF$9.95
Cold, fresh, cut cucumbers tossed in sweet garlic chili oil. Medium Spice
-Dry Pepper$17.95
-Dan Dan Noodle$10.95
Spicy. Flour noodle tossed with house-made chili oil, sweet soy sauce, sesame paste, scallions & minced pork.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

90 3rd Ave

New York NY

Sunday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:40 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:40 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Gray Mare

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Raiz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jackdaw

No reviews yet

Jackdaw shows subtle hints of Irish influence through its gin and food menus. With inspirations coming from County Sligo, Ireland and the poetry of W.B. Yeats, perhaps the most Irish of details is the friendly approach to customer service.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston