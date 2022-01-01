Go
Hana Yoon Corp

Cooking by your side since 1979.

SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • STEAKS

7298 San Ramon Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (735 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetable Fried Rice$3.50
Chicken Hibachi$17.95
All-white meat chicken breast mixed with salt, pepper, and soy sauce.
Chicken Fried Rice$6.50
Shrimp & Chicken$26.95
Shrimp Fried Rice$7.50
Filet Mignon & Shrimp$38.95
Shrimp Hibachi$23.95
Delectable shrimp, cooked with lemon.
New York Steak & Shrimp$31.95
New York Steak & Chicken$30.95
House Salad$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7298 San Ramon Rd

Dublin CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
