Hana Koa Brewing

Tokyo Style Pilsner - (4.2% alc/vol)

Hey, I don’t know about you but we came to party! We collaborated with our friends at The Rice Factory to put together a pilsner befitting of the Tokyo night life in all of its party glory. I mean we’re all in rip away pants and bumping techno from now til infinity. We wanted this pils to be oishi desu. We got peeps shouting "SUGOI!" from the curb when we engage party mode. Don’t get too wild or the po-po will blow the whistle on the whole thing and we’ll have to find some pandas to ride skateboards with. KAMPAI!

Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.

