Go
Toast

Hana Koa Brewing

Come in and enjoy!
Take-out food and beer.

962 Kawaiahao St • $$

Avg 4.7 (869 reviews)

Popular Items

Party Boy Pils 16oz 4pack$16.00
Tokyo Style Pilsner - (4.2% alc/vol)
Hey, I don’t know about you but we came to party! We collaborated with our friends at The Rice Factory to put together a pilsner befitting of the Tokyo night life in all of its party glory. I mean we’re all in rip away pants and bumping techno from now til infinity. We wanted this pils to be oishi desu. We got peeps shouting "SUGOI!" from the curb when we engage party mode. Don’t get too wild or the po-po will blow the whistle on the whole thing and we’ll have to find some pandas to ride skateboards with. KAMPAI!
Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.
Green River 16oz 4pack$14.00
Lemon Lime Hard Seltzer - (5.3% alc/vol)
Quintessential to the old school Hawaii diner is the famous Green River Soda. This lemon lime concoction of slurpness would placate the most rascal of hooligans and ruffians grabbing afternoon snacks. We took it up a notch. This seltzer’s neon green color will entice you but it’s that citrus pop that’ll get you ready to take on the gnarliest of nights and champion the oldest of late night food spots. No one wants to be a swamp thing in the morning. But the night. The night is the time to channel your inner beast
Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.
Shootz Da Bootz 16oz 4pack$19.00
Hazy IPA - (6% alc/vol)
The beer in your hand has been craft brewed by women working in the beer/fermented beverage industry who came together from all over the state of Hawaii as part of the 2022 Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day at Hana Koa Brewing Co. A portion of the proceeds of Shootz da Bootz will be donated to the PINK BOOTS SOCIETY whose mission is to ASSIST, INSPIRE, and ENCOURAGE women in the fermented/alcoholic beverage profession through EDUCATION.
Our version for 2022 is a delightful hazy IPA brewed with the 2021 Pink Boots Society blend that consists of Idaho Gem™, HBC 630, Talus™, Triumph and Loral® with expected aromas of citrus, sweet aromatics and berry. Cheers women! This one's for us!
Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.
Ghost Ride the Drip 16oz 4pack$16.00
Hard Selter with Butterfly Pea Flower and Natural Flavors - (5.3% alc/vol)
Oooooooweeeeee! Guess we had to throw back to that thizz face one more time with this tasty treat. It’s got ube and dat purple good good for when you feelin’ yourself. Careful not to get caught in a spell by that color cause it’ll hypnotize you if you stare too long. So bright and refreshing but sweet cause it’s uuuuuubeeeeee. We don’t recommend you ghost ride the whip unless you’re a trained professional but you’re more than welcome to ride this drip if you’re feelin’ hella dope.
Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.
Snoop Pogg 16oz 4pack$24.00
Imperial Kettle Sour Ale with Lilikoi, Guava & Cara Cara Orange Purée - (8.% alc/vol)
So I’m trying to get myself a carton of juice. Get the homies and let loose. I’m Maverick and you’re my goose. Homies for life, ain’t that the truth. The meadow abundant like my benjamins. Scavenging the gold in my Timberlands. Gettin’ down with the funky sound. Pass that sour around in the underground. Get up on this imperial. The tropical vibes, ethereal.
Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

962 Kawaiahao St

Honolulu HI

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rinka Japanese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Welcome to Japanese Restaurant Rinka.
Please join us at our new location in Ward Village. Enjoy authentic Japanese cuisine at your home or everywhere!!

TJ’s Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Locally owned and operated, because beer and whiskey won’t drink themselves.

MW Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bernini Honolulu

No reviews yet

Bernini Honolulu is an Italian restaurant with a French twist, serving crispy Roman-style pizza, gourmet pasta, and more.
Conveniently located a 3-minute walk from the Ala Moana center, Bernini Honolulu is easily accessible to both locals and tourists. Parking is also available.
We are available for private hire, catering for wedding parties, birthday parties, cooperate functions and more. Get in-touch and will gladly make arrangements for your special event.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston