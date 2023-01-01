Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hanalei restaurants you'll love

Hanalei restaurants
  • /
  • Hanalei

Hanalei's top cuisines

American
American
Must-try Hanalei restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Chicken In A Barrel - Hanalei

5-5190 Kuhio Highway, Hanalei

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#6 Pork Plate$17.75
Barrel-smoked pulled pork with a side of rice & chili beans.
#2 Sampler Plate$22.39
Local favorite! a taste of all our smoked meats: chicken, beef, pork, and a baby back rib with a side of rice & chili beans.
#4 Chicken & Rib Plate$20.96
A juicy 1/4 piece chicken and 2 barrel-smoked baby back ribs with a side of rice & chili beans.
More about Chicken In A Barrel - Hanalei
Banner pic

 

Tahiti nui

5 5122 Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Tahiti nui
Restaurant banner

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Kalypso Island Bar & Grill

5-5156 Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Burger$15.00
Local grass-fed beef, grilled and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear.
Coconut Shrimp Appetizer$15.00
Six tiger shrimp rolled in coconut flakes and panko. Lightly fried. Served with a sweet Thai chilli sauce.
Coconut Shrimp Entree$27.00
Eight tiger shrimp rolled in coconut flakes and panko, lightly fried. Served over sweet Thai chili sauce, drizzled with sweet soy and a side of white rice.
More about Kalypso Island Bar & Grill

