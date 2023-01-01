Hanalei restaurants you'll love
Chicken In A Barrel - Hanalei
5-5190 Kuhio Highway, Hanalei
Popular items
#6 Pork Plate
|$17.75
Barrel-smoked pulled pork with a side of rice & chili beans.
#2 Sampler Plate
|$22.39
Local favorite! a taste of all our smoked meats: chicken, beef, pork, and a baby back rib with a side of rice & chili beans.
#4 Chicken & Rib Plate
|$20.96
A juicy 1/4 piece chicken and 2 barrel-smoked baby back ribs with a side of rice & chili beans.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Kalypso Island Bar & Grill
5-5156 Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei
Popular items
Burger
|$15.00
Local grass-fed beef, grilled and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear.
Coconut Shrimp Appetizer
|$15.00
Six tiger shrimp rolled in coconut flakes and panko. Lightly fried. Served with a sweet Thai chilli sauce.
Coconut Shrimp Entree
|$27.00
Eight tiger shrimp rolled in coconut flakes and panko, lightly fried. Served over sweet Thai chili sauce, drizzled with sweet soy and a side of white rice.