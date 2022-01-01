Go
consumer pic
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Hanaro Sushi

Closed today

StarStarStarStar

1759 Reviews

$$

7820 Norfolk Ave

Bethesda, MD 20814

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Oshinko Japanese Pickles$5.99
Assortment of pickled radishes.
Chicken Skewers$8.50
Yakitori style with teriyaki sauce.
Hanaro Lollipop Wings$11.00
Chicken drummettes, spicy chili sauce, and sesame seeds.
Agedashi Tofu$8.99
Fried tofu, scallions, bonito flakes, and dashi dipping sauce.
Ahi Tuna Tataki$14.99
Seared ahi tuna. Served with seaweed salad, eel sauce, and ponzu.
Hand Cut Taro Fries$7.00
Tossed in sea salt with ketchup and spicy mayonnaise.
Ika Geso$8.99
Deep fried squid legs with spicy mayonnaise.
Fried Shrimp Lollipops$9.00
Four skewers of shrimp fried and served with a tangy sauce.
Takoyaki$9.99
Fried octopus balls, sauce, and Japanese mayonnaise. Topped with bonito flakes.
Tuna Tartare$15.99
Seasoned tuna. Served with cucumber slice and masago.

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Website

Location

7820 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda MD 20814

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Barrel and Crow

No reviews yet

A Contemporary Approach to Regional Cuisine. Your Neighborhood Restaurant.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0383

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

&pizza - Bethesda

No reviews yet

Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hanaro Sushi

orange star4.0 • 1759 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston