Go
Toast

Hana Korean BBQ

Dine in or Take Out Korean BBQ Restaurant

27741 Crown Valley, # 321

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bottle Soda$2.50
Bottle Soda;
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist or Mountain Dew
Rice & Side Add on$15.50
Add 5 scoops of Rice and 4 - 8 oz side dishes of your choice.
BBQ Beef Plate (Bul Go Gi)$17.95
Marinated Rib Eye Beef served with 2 scoops of White or Brown Rice and choice of 4 side dishes
BBQ Chicken Plate$14.95
Marinated Chicken Thighs, served with 2 scoops of White or Brown Rice and choice of 4 side dishes.
Vegetable Plate$8.95
5 Side Dishes served with either white or brown rice. please put 5th choice in "special instructions"
Hana Platter$59.95
Silver Tray filled with Kalbi ( 3), BBQ Beef ( 1 lb), Spicy Pork ( 1 lb), BBQ Chicken ( 3 pieces) and 4 pieces of Mandoo.
Kalbi Platter$75.00
10 pieces of grilled 3 bone marinated Kalbi
Hana Special Plate$20.95
Plate include Kalbi Rib, BBQ Chicken & Beef, Meat jun and Fried Mandoo, served with Brown or White Rice and choice of 4 side dishes
Spicy Pork Plate$15.95
Spicy Marinated Sliced Pork, served with 2 scoops of Brown or White rice, plus choice of 4 side dish.
Meat Jun Plate$17.95
Marinated Rib Eye Beef Cooked in a flour and egg Coating, ( comes with a delicious dipping sauce) served with 2 scoops of either Brown or White Rice & choice of 4 side dishes.
See full menu

Location

27741 Crown Valley, # 321

Mission Viejo CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sana's Curry Bowl

No reviews yet

Sana's Curry Bowl is a family owned restaurant, open since 2016. The menu includes a variety of dishes from all over India including Tandoori (barbeque) Kebabs, Masala & Curry delicacies, and offers "HALAL MEAT". They pride themselves on using only the best, freshest ingredients, by sourcing local, and organic products.

Sal's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Home of the Grandma Pie!

SusieCakes

No reviews yet

Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

Katsubo Tea - Mission Viejo

No reviews yet

On every Katsubo cup you will find the face of our samurai. The word samurai comes from the Japanese verb saburau, which means “to serve”. With every drink we brew, we SERVE and HONOR you. Sourcing only the finest premium teas. Using only the freshest ingredients. Supporting Organic Farmers. With every delicious sip, taste the devotion to our craft & you.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston