Go
Toast

Hanavana Wine And Tapas

Come in and enjoy!

45 Curtiss Pkwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Filete De Pargo$22.00
Flan$6.00
Jarrette De Cordero$30.00
Sopa De Pollo$8.00
Arroz Con Pollo ( 2 persons)$32.00
Chicken Rice (Serves 2)
See full menu

Location

45 Curtiss Pkwy

Miami Springs FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Al’s New York Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy scratch made New York style pizza. The garlic rolls are amazing and everything is made with with that New York style you know and love.

Subrageous

No reviews yet

Home of the outrageous Cheese Steak! Enjoy a huge selection from our tasterageous menu with over 50 delicious combinations of hot and colds subs prepared fresh for you. From Turkey to Honey Mustard Chicken, we have the mouth-watering combination that's just right for you. If it's a Steak Sub you have in mind, stop in today and choose from an exciting variety including our Cheese Steak & Onions. BIGGER, FRESHER, HEALTHIER.

Bryson's Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Suvi Thai & Sushi - Miami Springs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston