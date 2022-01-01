Go
Han's Banh Mi and Pho

Come in and enjoy authentic Vietnamese foods and a wide selection of boba teas.

5694 Nolensville Pike

Popular Items

Taro Milk Tea
Black Sugar Crema Latte$6.00
Five Spice Pork Banh Mi$7.00
A special house signature. This dish has leaner pork cuts that is pan seared with five spice seasoning and then mildly stew to soften the meat texture. Served on French infused Vietnamese baguette that is made fresh everyday. Banh mi comes with optional garnishes.
Fried Egg Rolls (2)$5.00
Golden fried rolls that was wrapped in flour paper with pork and veggies.
Vermicelli Noodle Bowl$13.00
Fresh made vermicelli, pickled veggies and house made vegetarian fish sauce, can be served with choice of Asian BBQ Pork, Chargrilled Chicken, Lemongrass Tofu or Pan Toss Shrimp.
Asian BBQ Pork Rice Plate$10.00
Sweet and savory Asian BBQ Pork that is glazed with special house honey sauce. Served on white rice with lettuce, pickled daikon and house fish sauce.
Asian BBQ Pork Banh Mi$7.00
Smoky chargrilled BBQ pork shoulder slices, served on in-house baked bread Vietnamese baguette (Banh Mi). Come with cucumber, house mayo, pate, cilantro, pickled daikon carrot.
Beef Pho Noodle Soup$13.00
Tradition Vietnamese beef noodle soup featuring rare beef, beef briskets and traditional veggies.
Thai Tea$5.00
Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)$5.25
Location

Nashville TN

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
