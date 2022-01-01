Go
Handlebar Diner is a unique casual dining destination with a nod to Americana that opened April 2017. The diner is a refurbished Valentine Diner from the 1940's. It is a spot for people to come together and enjoy the cool vibe within the Eastmark community. The Diner was purchased by DMB in 2015 through a Craigslist post. The team had it transported from Loveland, Colorado to Mesa, Arizona and quickly went to work designing and constructing this unique restaurant that includes a 10-seat indoor diner, outdoor patio seating, and extended garden area. The diner might technically be decades old but their chef curated menu is far from traditional.

FRENCH FRIES

5149 S Inspirian Parkway • $$

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

The Frisco Kid$14.50
Sourdough melt, house blend angus patty, cheddar and Swiss cheese, bacon, tomato, comeback sauce
Kids Tenders$7.25
Two fried chicken tenders
6 Bone-In Chicken Wings$4.50
Brined and double fried bone-in chicken wings. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing and farm fresh veggies.
Truffle Fries$8.00
French fries topped with garlic, parmesan, parsley, served with truffle aoili on side.
Side of Ranch$0.50
Chicken Tender Basket$13.50
Gouse brined buttermilk fried chicken tenders served with comeback sauce and coleslaw
Backyard Burger$14.50
House blend angus patty, cheddar, bacon, coleslaw, tomato, onion strings, jack daniels bbq sauce
Cheeseburger$7.25
Plain cheeseburger with white american cheese cooked well
12 Bone-In Chicken Wings$9.00
Brined and double fried bone-in chicken wings. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing and farm fresh veggies.
Handlebar Burger$13.50
House blend angus patty, white American, grilled onions, farm greens, tomato, comeback sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5149 S Inspirian Parkway

Mesa AZ

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
