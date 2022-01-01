Handlebar Diner
Handlebar Diner is a unique casual dining destination with a nod to Americana that opened April 2017. The diner is a refurbished Valentine Diner from the 1940's. It is a spot for people to come together and enjoy the cool vibe within the Eastmark community. The Diner was purchased by DMB in 2015 through a Craigslist post. The team had it transported from Loveland, Colorado to Mesa, Arizona and quickly went to work designing and constructing this unique restaurant that includes a 10-seat indoor diner, outdoor patio seating, and extended garden area. The diner might technically be decades old but their chef curated menu is far from traditional.
FRENCH FRIES
5149 S Inspirian Parkway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5149 S Inspirian Parkway
Mesa AZ
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
