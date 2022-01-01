Go
Toast

HandleBar Houston

WELCOME TO THE ADULT WONDERLAND

5219 Washington Ave

No reviews yet

Location

5219 Washington Ave

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FM Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

FM is a neighborhood bar and restaurant serving cocktails, craft beers, burgers and locally sourced comfort food all day and into the night with brunch on weekends. At FM, we welcome you to eat, drink, enjoy our vibe and each other.

Soma Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Max's Wine Dive

No reviews yet

At Max’s Wine Dive, we’re all about bringing “gourmet comfort food” to our guests alongside a constantly curated selection of wines from around the world, some of which cannot be found anywhere else, all served with a down-to-earth, rock-n-roll style. A wine bar that’s fun, funky, eclectic and a complete juxtaposition that captures the qualities of a casual, industrial feel with a top-notch food and wine program. Max’s Wine Dive appeals to diners who are hungry for all the rich flavors of fine dining without the stodginess that often accompanies a “fine-dining” experience. Fried Chicken and Champagne? Why the hell not?!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston