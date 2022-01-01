HandleBar Houston

Max's Wine Dive

No reviews yet

At Max’s Wine Dive, we’re all about bringing “gourmet comfort food” to our guests alongside a constantly curated selection of wines from around the world, some of which cannot be found anywhere else, all served with a down-to-earth, rock-n-roll style. A wine bar that’s fun, funky, eclectic and a complete juxtaposition that captures the qualities of a casual, industrial feel with a top-notch food and wine program. Max’s Wine Dive appeals to diners who are hungry for all the rich flavors of fine dining without the stodginess that often accompanies a “fine-dining” experience. Fried Chicken and Champagne? Why the hell not?!

