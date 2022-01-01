Go
Toast

Hando

Order through our website for takeout during lunch and dinner.
Note: Order ready times are just estimates made under normal conditions. Orders may take longer than the quoted time during busy hours.

SUSHI

518 W 11th Street, Suite 500 • $$

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon CUT$7.00
salmon*, sesame seeds, nikiri (8pcs)
*Eating raw or undercooked foods may increase the risk of foodborne illness.
Yellowtail CUT$7.00
yellowtail*, scallions, nikiri (8pcs)
*Eating raw or undercooked foods may increase the risk of foodborne illness.
Shrimp Katsu CUT$7.00
panko fried shrimp, cucumber, katsu sauce (6pcs)
Spicy Tuna CUT$8.00
tuna*, scallions, spicy miso (8pcs)
*Eating raw or undercooked foods may increase the risk of foodborne illness.
Brussels Sprouts$7.00
bonito flakes, aonori, sesame seeds, Japanese mayo, katsu sauce
3 Cut Roll Set$19.00
spicy tuna* (8pcs), salmon* (8pcs), blue crab (8pcs)
no substitutions
*Eating raw or undercooked foods may increase the risk of foodborne illness.
Toro CUT$11.00
bluefin tuna belly*, scallions (8pcs)
*Eating raw or undercooked foods may increase the risk of foodborne illness.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

518 W 11th Street, Suite 500

Houston TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chivos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Eight Row Flint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Must purchase food with all TOGO alcohol!

Kolache Shoppe

No reviews yet

50 years of scratch-made kolaches and locally-roasted coffee!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston