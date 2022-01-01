Go
Hands On Thai & Sushi

Hands On is proud to bring you a contemporary style of thai and sushi within the comfort of a neighborhood restaurant. We represent the new generation waiting to take your dining experience to the next level.

SUSHI

7117 W Addison st • $$

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad Thai$9.95
stir-fried your choice of meat w/ thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout, ground peanut, sliced of lime w/ tamarind sauce
Miso Soup$2.95
soft tofu, seaweed, scallion
Classic Fried Rice$9.55
stir-fried your choice of meat w/egg, peas, carrot, onion, scallion, sliced lime
Crab Rangoon$6.25
crab stick, cream cheese, celery, carrot,
curry powder, served with sweet and sour sauce
Spider Maki (8pcs)$8.75
soft shell crab tempura, masago, avocado, mayo, cucumber, sweet soy sauce
Shrimp Tempura Maki (5pcs)$7.85
shrimp tempura, masago, mayo, avocado, cucumber, tempura flake, sweet soy sauce
California Maki (8pcs)$6.75
crab stick, avocado, masago, cucumber
Pad See Eiw$9.75
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ flat noodle,egg, broccoli, carrot
Edamame$4.25
steamed Japanese soy beans, salt
Gyoza$6.25
choice of fried, pan fried or steamed chicken dumplings served with shoyu
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

7117 W Addison st

chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

