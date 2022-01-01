Go
Hands On Thai & Sushi image
Sushi & Japanese
Thai

Hands On Thai & Sushi

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1759 Reviews

$

5056 W Irving Park Rd

Chicago, IL 60641

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Miso Soup$2.95
soft tofu, seaweed, scallion
Pad See Eiw$9.75
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ flat noodle,egg, broccoli, carrot
Veggie Egg Rolls$4.25
served with sweet sour sauce
Kitchen Lunch Special$8.95
Classic Fried Rice$9.55
stir-fried your choice of meat w/egg, peas, carrot, onion, scallion, sliced lime
Pad Thai$9.95
stir-fried your choice of meat w/ thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout, ground peanut, sliced of lime w/ tamarind sauce
Crab Rangoon$6.25
crab stick, cream cheese, celery, carrot,
curry powder, served with sweet and sour sauce
Gyoza$6.25
choice of fried, pan fried or steamed chicken dumplings served with shoyu
California Maki (8pcs)$6.75
crab stick, avocado, masago, cucumber
Shrimp Tempura Maki (5pcs)$7.85
shrimp tempura, masago, mayo, avocado, cucumber, tempura flake, sweet soy sauce
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago IL 60641

