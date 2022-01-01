Press Public House and Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ Grill
Hawaii is more than a destination. It’s a feeling, a way of life, a culture like none other. Hang 10 aims to bring a touch of that island vibe, along with the sweet, tangy, delicious flavors of the Pacific to Spokane.
Dinner for 2 or 50, dine in or take out, Kalua Pork Plate or a Tofu Rice Bowl — we’re here to provide delicious, made-from-scratch dishes inspired by traditional Hawaiian BBQ flavors.
Location
909 S. Grand Blvd
Spokane WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
