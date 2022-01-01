Press Public House and Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ Grill

Go
Hawaii is more than a destination. It’s a feeling, a way of life, a culture like none other. Hang 10 aims to bring a touch of that island vibe, along with the sweet, tangy, delicious flavors of the Pacific to Spokane.
Dinner for 2 or 50, dine in or take out, Kalua Pork Plate or a Tofu Rice Bowl — we’re here to provide delicious, made-from-scratch dishes inspired by traditional Hawaiian BBQ flavors.

909 S. Grand Blvd

Popular Items

#25 Pea Salad$4.50
Baby peas with Pepper Bacon, cubed cheddar cheese, water chestnuts, diced red onion, topped w/ Fried Garlic
#13 Spam Sliders$13.50
Three Spam Sliders, with gilled pineapple, Caramelized onions, Swiss Cheese, and garlic aioli, on a toasted Tuscan slider bun, served with Hawaiian BBQ chips or fries.
#9 Combo Plate$16.50
Choose your 2 favorite proteins!
Served with 2 scoops of white rice, choice of side, and sauce
#1 Kalua Pork$14.50
Sweet & smoky shredded pork butt, held in its own juices.
Served with 2 scoops of rice, choice of side, and sauce
#16 Island Shrimp bowl$15.75
Sweet and tangy Grilled Honey ginger Shrimp, shredded cabbage, mango salsa, pickled red onions, roasted jalapenos, over a bed of Calrose white rice. Topped with lime cream’, cilantro, green onions, fried garlic
-gluten free
#26 Garlic Soy Noodles$4.50
Noodles tossed in Soy Garlic sauce and Green onions
#29 Extra Sauce
#14 Lunch Bowl$12.00
Smaller portion, of your choice of one of our protein, on a bed of white rice, served with grilled cabbage, carrots, red peppers, red onions. **Served 11am - 2pm
Location

909 S. Grand Blvd

Spokane WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
