Hangar 24 Lake Havasu

Jersey's Bar & Grill

Welcome to Jersey’s Bar & Grill in Lake Havasu City, Arizona! We are thrilled to share our passion for good food with you! Here you’ll find menus reminiscent of the comforts of home but with an added modern twist. From our famed hand-cut ribeye to our unforgettable Truffle Mac’n Cheese to our popular Hot Mess for breakfast, you will soon see why people are saying we have some of the finest food in town. We also have a unique collection of signature drinks like the Fuggedaboutit and The Seaside Heights and a pretty original selection of craft beers. You also have to check our events page so you can plan to see one of our Las Vegas Style dueling piano nights where you’ll never find a stranger in the room as the entire joint is participating in the good times…What else can we say other than come on in and see for yourself!

