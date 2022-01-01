Hangar Bar and Grill

Latitude 42° Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Established in 2013, Latitude 42 Brewing Co. is passionate about craft beer and spirits paired with inspired food, that is intended to be enjoyed in the company of family and friends. We are committed to providing fresh, locally sourced and innovative menu options that can only be found here at L42. Our devotion to providing a full-circle customer service experience to all of guests is of the utmost importance. We will always be committed to our community and to showcasing local nonprofit's admirable causes. We welcome you into our family and appreciate your patronage.

