Go
Toast

Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach

Just Hangin Out!!

16490 Bolsa Chica St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cobb Salad$16.99
Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Eggs & Chicken
Fried Pickles$8.99
Onion Rings$8.99
Chicken Wings$14.99
Bacon Bleu Burger$16.99
Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Aioli
Jalapeno Burger$15.99
Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Jalapeños, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato & Spicy Aioli
Fish N' Chips$18.99
Beer Battered Cod, with Fries & Cole Slaw
Hangout Classic Cheese Burger$14.99
Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & House Sauce
Country Chicken-Fried Chicken$18.99
County Fried Chicken & Mashed Potatoes and Country Gravy with Veggies
House Salad$7.99
Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, a Pepperoncini & Red Onion
See full menu

Location

16490 Bolsa Chica St

Huntington Beach CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Olive Pit

No reviews yet

For many generations our family has been dedicated to serving the best of Mediterranean cuisine.
Serving Greek and Italian classic dishes prepared old world style...

Jon's Coffee Shop

No reviews yet

SPREADING GOOD VIBRATIONS FOR NEARLY 50 YEARS.

Tama Sushi

No reviews yet

Let’s roll together!

Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican food and drink with a modern twist!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston