Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach

901 Ocean Ave

Popular Items

Adult Chicken Tenders$9.95
Fried Pickles$8.99
Bacon Bleu Burger$16.99
Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Caramelized Onions,
Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Aioli
House Salad$7.99
Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Pepperoncini & Red Onion
Hangout Classic Cheese Burger$14.99
Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion,
Pickle & House Sauce
Chicken Club$14.99
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Aioli on White Toast
Blackened Mahi Tacos$13.99
Slaw, Pineapple Pico de Gallo
& Cholula Crema
Shrimp Pot$20.99
Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Mussels,
Red Potatoes & Corn
Chicken Wings$14.99
Hang Loose Reuben$13.99
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut & Swiss
with a Side of House Sauce
Location

Seal Beach CA

Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

