Hangovereasy - Cincinnati

HangOverEasy is a diner that features playful twists on classic dishes.

13 W Charlton Street

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffles$9.99
Fried chicken tenders tossed in a sweet and spicy maple glaze served on top of a buttermilk waffle.
Struggling To Get Up$5.50
Two buttermilk pancakes topped with butter and served with maple syrup.
Menage A Trois$6.50
Three slices of thick cut french toast topped with powdered sugar, butter and maple syrup.
Avocado & Toast$10.99
Two pieces of toasted wheat with everything seasoning, two over medium eggs, topped with pico de gallo and served with a cup of fruit.
Chicken Chorizo Skillet$8.99
Grilled chicken, chorizo sausage, green peppers, yellow onions, tomatoes and HOE fries topped with queso cheese. Served with two eggs any style and toast.
Side Bacon$3.99
The Dirty$9.99
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, HOE fries, and queso wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with fresh pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, more queso and crema.
Breakfast Tacos$9.50
Two corn tortillas stuffed with chorizo, scrambled eggs, topped with rojo salsa, queso fresco and a drizzle of crema. Served with HOE fries. HOE fries can be substituted with any lunch side for the listed up-charge.
Sloppy Seconds$9.25
Two eggs any style served with HOE fries, choice of breakfast meat and toast.
Side Egg$1.50
Location

Cincinnati OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
