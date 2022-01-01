Go
Hangovereasy - Columbus Old Town East

HangOverEasy is a diner that features playful twists on classic dishes.

51 Parsons Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Breakfast Quesadilla$10.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with blackened chicken, black beans and cheddar cheese. Topped with pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, queso and crema. Served with two sunny side eggs.
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$9.99
Two slices of grilled cinnamon french toast topped with seasonal fruit, buttercream icing, powdered sugar and served with maple syrup.
Buffalo Mac and Cheese$11.50
Cruspy Chicken tossed in Hoemade Buffalo Sauce, served over creamy Mac & Cheese.
Location

51 Parsons Avenue

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
