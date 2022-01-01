Go
Toast

Hangovereasy Ghost Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

1282 Essex Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (618 reviews)

Popular Items

The Dirty$9.99
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, HOE fries, and queso wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with fresh pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, more queso and crema.
Sloppy Seconds$9.25
Two eggs any style served with HOE fries, choice of breakfast meat and toast.
Black N Blue Burger$11.50
Fresh ground beef topped with HOEmade blue cheese spread, candied bacon, red onion jam and bacon aoli. Served on a toasted potato roll with lettuce and tomato.
Chicken & Waffles$9.99
Fried chicken tenders tossed in a sweet and spicy maple glaze served on top of a buttermilk waffle.
Side Bacon.$3.99
Sausage Skillet$8.99
Local sausage, grilled green peppers, yellow onions, and tomatoes with HOE fries. Topped with queso and two eggs any style. Served with choice of toast.
Chicken Chorizo Skillet$8.99
Grilled chicken, chorizo sausage, green peppers, yellow onions, tomatoes and HOE fries topped with queso cheese. Served with two eggs any style and toast.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Deep fried crispy chicken tenders dipped in HOEmade buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles and diced tomatoes on a bed of mixed greens.
OG Burger$8.99
Fresh ground beef with grilled onion, topped with melted american cheese and sliced picked on a toasted potato roll.
Side Egg$1.50

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1282 Essex Ave

Columbus OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TaKorea (Oddfellows)

No reviews yet

Korean-Mexican fusion! Come enjoy the flavors of delicious Korean barbecue mixed with Mexican inspired spices!!

Bombay Kitchen Columbus

No reviews yet

Authentic Indian street food.

Budd Dairy Food Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fours on High

No reviews yet

Come for the booze, leave with the memories!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston