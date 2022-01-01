Go
Hangry Solution

3010 S Samtian HWY

Popular Items

I Don't Know$7.00
2 breaded chicken tenders served with a small side and juice box of week
Hangry Club Sandwich$12.00
3 slices of bread, mayo, lettuce, tomato, turkey, ham, 4 pieces of bacon, and choice of cheese. Served with a small side
Cobb Salad$12.00
A mix of romaine and iceburg lettuce, tomato, olives, chicken, bacon, bleu cheese, hard-boiled egg served with dressing and croutons
I Don’t Care$7.00
1/3 pound patty with lettuce, mayo, tomato and pickles. Served with a small side and juice box of the week
Hamburger$10.00
Bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, 1/2 pound patty. Served with a small side
Hangry Western$15.00
1/2 burger, 3 pieces of bacon, melted cheese, 2 onion rings, and BBQ sauce. Served with a small side.
Taco Salad$11.00
A mix of romaine and iceburg lettuce, tomato,diced onions, olives, cheese, ground beef. Served with sour cream Catalina dressing and corn chips
Prime Rib - Wed Available from 4-8pm Online Ordering Starts at 3:30$14.00
8oz Prime Rib served with Mashed Potatoes/Gravy and a Side Salad.
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Salad$12.00
A mix of romaine and iceburg, tomato, olives,cheese, bacon, and crispy or grilled chicken tossed in a house-made ranch topped with croutons
Extra Sauce$0.50
Location

Lebanon OR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

THB

1507 South Main Street, Lebanon, OR, 97355

Bigfoot Grille

Bigfoot Grille is owned by Nancy Chlarson and Steve Lewis of Lebanon, Oregon. This mother and son duo have been active members and business owners in the Lebanon community since 1995. Bigfoot Grille focuses on serving quality American cuisine to the Lebanon community. Our chefs work hard to always keep the utmost quality and flavor in our food from our gourmet burgers at lunch time to our melt in your mouth steaks for dinner. There is something for everyone. Come in and bring the family to our family friendly restaurant.

Taqueria Dos Arbolitos

Armando's Mexican Restaurant- Oregon

