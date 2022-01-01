Go
Y - Hangry Omar's

401 Greenup St

Popular Items

1001 Island Sauce
Hangry Sauce
Our House Sauce,
Smoked Honey Mustard
Traditional Slider$3.50
Black Hawk Farms Beef, American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, House Pickle, Potato Bun
West Coast Slider Two Pack$7.50
Mustard Seared Black Hawk Farms Beef, 1001 Island, Caramelized Onion, House Pickle, Potato Bun
Tempeh Slider$5.00
Chickpea Tempeh Patty, American Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Tomatillo Relish, Potato Bun. Can Be Prepared Vegan Upon Request*
Hangry Shack Pack$40.00
12 Traditional Sliders, Fries, Hangry Sauce
Traditional Two Pack$6.50
Black Hawk Farms Beef, American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, House Pickle, Potato Bun
Pork Belly Slider$5.00
Koji Braised Pork Belly, Pickled Vegetables, Alabama BBQ, Pepper Jelly, Fresh Cucumber, Potato Bun
Large Fry$6.00
Served with Hangry Omar's Sauce
Small Fry$4.00
Served with Hangry Omar's Sauce
Location

Covington KY

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
