Hanjan Korean Restaurant Oliver - 10166 114 Street Northwest
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
10166 114 Street Northwest, Edmonton CN T5K 1R7
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
JSS 03 - Sherwood Park - JSS 03 - Sherwood Park
No Reviews
222 Baseline Road Sherwood Park, CN T8H 2W7
View restaurant
Hanjan Korean Restaurant South - 3735 99 Street Northwest
No Reviews
3735 99 Street Northwest Edmonton, CN T6E 6C8
View restaurant