Hank's Downtown Dive

TACOS

111 E Chatham St Suite A • $

Avg 5 (312 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Salsas$4.00
Red and green salsas
Ceviche$9.00
N.C. redfish, avacado, traditional flavors, chips
Hank's Hat$25.00
Chicken Sand-O$13.00
Buttermilk brined chicken, pickled onions, romaine, little tomatoes, cracklins, hot sauce aioli
Beet & Kale Salad$8.00
Farmer's cheese, pepitas, pickled onion, ancho-rancho-O dressing
Wings$12.00
Eight wings, smoked and fried, gochujang, ranch
Romaine Salad$7.00
Parmesan, crumbled egg, fried squash, green ceasar
Roast Veggie Taco$3.50
Roasted acorn squash, celery root, molé, peanuts
Fish Tacos$3.50
N.C. redfish. citrus aioli, pickled onion
Brisket Taco$4.50
Sliced brisket, crispy shallots, cotija Hank's sauce

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

111 E Chatham St Suite A

Cary NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

