Hanks Frozen Custard & Mexican Food - 2210 3rd Avenue
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Location
3rd Ave, New Brighton PA 15066
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chilly Willy Cheesesteaks - 1322 7th Avenue
No Reviews
1322 7th Avenue Beaver Falls, PA 15010
View restaurant
Brady's Run Grille & Guesthouse
No Reviews
449 Constitution Blvd New Brighton, PA 15066
View restaurant