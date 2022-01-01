Go
Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle

The original Hank’s Oyster Bar, proudly serving our signature urban beach food, cool drinks, and warm hospitality since 2005.

1624 Q St NW Suite 100

Popular Items

Popcorn Shrimp & Calamari$16.00
Golden Fried Shrimp and Calamari (3.5 oz of each)
Served with Cayenne Remoulade.
Collard Greens$8.00
drizzled with balsamic reduction
Lobster Roll$29.00
Maine style lobster salad in a toasted split top bun.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
Caesar Salad$10.00
Topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
1/2 Dozen Salty Wolfe Oysters$18.00
6 Salty Wolfe oysters on the half shell
served with cocktail sauce, mignonette, lemon wedges and oyster crackers.
Mac and Cheesy$8.00
smoked gouda, white cheddar. topped with breadcrumbs
Crab Cake Dinner$36.00
2 griddled, panko-crusted crab cakes. Served with tartar sauce, Old Bay fries, and coleslaw.
Fried Fish Sandwich$17.00
Tempura battered cod fish, tartar sauce, and watercress on a toasted brioche roll.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
Fried Oysters$16.00
9 Golden Fried Oysters
Served with Tartar Sauce.
Fish and Chips$22.00
3 pieces tempura battered cod. Served with tartar sauce, Old Bay fries, and coleslaw.
Location

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

