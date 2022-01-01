Go
Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

818 N St Asaph St

Alexandria, VA 22314

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$10.00
Topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
1/2 Dozen Salty Wolfe Oysters$18.00
6 Salty Wolfe oysters on the half shell
served with cocktail sauce, mignonette, lemon wedges and oyster crackers.
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Griddled panko-crusted crab cake, cayenne remoulade, and watercress on a toasted brioche roll.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
Crab Cake Dinner$35.00
2 griddled, panko-crusted crab cakes. Served with tartar sauce, Old Bay fries, and coleslaw.
Key Lime Pie$8.00
Fried Oysters$16.00
9 Golden Fried Oysters
Served with Tartar Sauce.
Fried Oyster Dinner$24.00
Fried oysters served with tartar sauce, Old Bay fries and coleslaw.
Lobster Roll$29.00
Maine style lobster salad in a toasted split top bun.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
Fish and Chips$22.00
3 pieces tempura battered cod. Served with tartar sauce, Old Bay fries, and coleslaw.
Popcorn Shrimp & Calamari$16.00
Golden Fried Shrimp and Calamari (3.5 oz of each)
Served with Cayenne Remoulade.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria VA 22314

Directions

Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

