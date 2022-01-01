Go
Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf

Located just off of the Potomac River, patrons enjoy sweeping waterfront views while enjoying the freshest East and West coast oysters, local seafood favorites, seasonal soft shell crabs, plus urban beach food classics like our signature po’boys, and award winning lobster rolls.

701 Wharf St SW

Popular Items

ToGo Cutlery
If you need it, please add to your order!!
Popcorn Shrimp & Calamari$16.00
Golden Fried Shrimp and Calamari (3.5 oz of each)
Served with Cayenne Remoulade.
Shrimp Po'Boy$19.00
fried shrimp, cayenne remoulade, and watercress on a toasted split top bun.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
Clam Chowder$12.00
New England Style with Bacon.
12oz Bowl
Fish and Chips$22.00
3 pieces tempura battered cod. Served with tartar sauce, Old Bay fries, and coleslaw.
Fried Oysters$16.00
9 Golden Fried Oysters
Served with Tartar Sauce.
1/2 Dozen Salty Wolfe Oysters$18.00
6 Salty Wolfe oysters on the half shell
served with cocktail sauce, mignonette, lemon wedges and oyster crackers.
Hushpuppies$10.00
**Made with Bacon Fat**
Comes 5 to an order.
Served with Cayenne Remoulade.
Lobster Roll$29.00
Maine style lobster salad in a toasted split top bun.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
Eastern Shore Crab Dip$16.00
Served with Tortilla Chips
701 Wharf St SW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
