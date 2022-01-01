Go
Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2941 N High St • $$

Avg 4.4 (153 reviews)

Popular Items

Habanero Peach$0.50
1 Meat Plate$14.00
CHOOSE ONE MEAT AND 2 SIDES.
Hanks Way$14.00
SMOKED BRISKET TOPPED WITH PICKLED VEGETABLES AND HANK’S WHITE BBQ SAUCE, SERVED WITH HOUSE CUT FRIES.
2 Meats Plate$16.00
CHOOSE TWO MEATS AND 2 SIDES.
Corn Spoon Bread$4.00
American Burger$12.00
CLASSIC 8OZ. BURGER TOPPED WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE, KETCHUP AND MAYO, SERVED WITH HOUSE CUT FRIES.
Poutine$9.00
HOUSE CUT FRIES TOPPED WITH LOCAL CHEESE CURDS, SMOTHERED WITH BROWN GRAVY AND SCALLIONS.
Hanks White BBQ$0.50
The Plain Jane$11.00
SMOKED PULLED PORK AND YOUR CHOICE OF BBQ SAUCE, SERVED WITH HOUSE CUT FRIES.
Fried Pickle Chips$5.00
CLASSIC DILL PICKLES SLICED, TEMPURA BATTERED AND LIGHTLY FRIED. SERVED WITH RANCH.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating

Location

2941 N High St

Columbus OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
