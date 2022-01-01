Hanks Grille & Catering

Go
Welcome to Hank's Grille and Catering serving upscale southern cuisine and barbecue in the Shenandoah Valley since 1988. We smoke all our meats over hardwood everyday and make all our foods from scratch; from our bakery to our cocktails. You will enjoy our chic-rustic and artistic atmosphere while dining in or on the patio.

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

49 Bloomer Springs Rd • $$

Avg 4 (855 reviews)

Popular Items

6 Wings (GF)$11.99
Jumbo wings par smoked to give it that added depth. Finished in the deep fryer. Choice of sauce and dressing.
Hanks BBQ Sampler$24.99
Hank's pitt smoked pork BBQ, Texas style sliced Beef Brisket and 1/4 Rack of ribs
Pork BBQ Plate (GF)$13.99
Slow smoked Pulled Pork w/2 reg side
Cheddar Cornbread with Honey Butter$4.99
Housemade
Pork BBQ Sandwich$10.99
Slow smoked Pulled Pork w/1 reg side
Kids Tenders$7.99
Beef Brisket Plate (GF)$17.99
Slow cooked Sliced Beef w/2 reg side
Mac and Cheese$2.99
Housemade creamy mac
Pork BBQ 1lb$12.99
Combination Platter-PIck 2$19.99
Choose any 2 proteins like: pork bbq, sliced beef brisket, baby back ribs, fried catfish, grilled shrimp, fried chicken tenders or bbq chicken breast w/bacon and cheese plus choose 1 side
Family-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

49 Bloomer Springs Rd

McGaheysville VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
