Hank's

The ultimate neighborhood spot for friends and families, Hank's serves up quality food in a warm and welcoming environment. Open for lunch and dinner, the restaurant's menu of American classics includes stand-out dishes such as Maryland Crab Cakes, Braised Short Rib, and Steak Frites alongside a selection of market-fresh salads, can't-miss sandwiches and the famed Double Diamond Burger – the best burger in town. A creative selection of hand-crafted cocktails, with classics bottled in-house, alongside an extensive beer and wine list, make Hank's the local 'go-to' for a round with friends. From an elevated outing to game day dining, the lively locale's chic yet casual charm makes it the perfect destination for every day and every occasion.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1033 N Swarthmore Ave • $$

Avg 3.9 (289 reviews)

Popular Items

PALISADES CHOPPED SALAD$20.00
Coppa, pepperoncini, onion, tomato, olive, Provolone, red wine vinaigrette
HANK'S SINGLE$24.00
Tillamook cheddar, butter lettuce, grilled onion, house sauce
KING SALMON$38.00
Wild rice, seasonal vegetables, lemon-butter sauce
HANK'S DOUBLE DIAMOND$27.00
Tillamook cheddar, butter lettuce, grilled onion, house sauce
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER & ROMANESCO$16.00
Beer batter, herbs, house ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1033 N Swarthmore Ave

Pacific Palisades CA

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

