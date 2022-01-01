Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hanksville restaurants you'll love

Go
Hanksville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hanksville

Hanksville's top cuisines

American
American
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Burgers
Scroll right

Must-try Hanksville restaurants

Stan's Burger Shak image

HAMBURGERS

Stan's Burger Shak

150 South Highway 95, Hanksville

Avg 4 (297 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN MALIBU$7.49
One Deep fried crispy chicken breast or one grilled chicken breast, two slices of swiss american cheese, sliced ham, with mayonaise, pickles, tomatoes, and lettuce served on a soft brioche bun.
Large Shake$6.29
Small Shake$4.59
More about Stan's Burger Shak
Duke's SlickRock Grill image

 

Duke's SlickRock Grill

275 East Highway 24, Hanksville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dukes Nachos$15.00
Our signature slow smoked beef brisket, smothered in Duke's homemade BBQ sauce atop a bed of freshly cooked tortilla chips and melted cheddar cheese. Topped with diced tomato, onion, fresh salsa and sour cream
The Alamo$14.00
Slow smoked turkey breast, hickory smoked bacon on top of tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo. Served on Texas Toast
Dakota w/chicken$18.00
Penne pasta cooked with marinara or alfredo sauce and topped with all white chicken breast served with garlic toast
More about Duke's SlickRock Grill
Outlaw's Roost image

 

Outlaw's Roost

20 Highway 95, Hanksville

Avg 5 (28 reviews)
More about Outlaw's Roost

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hanksville

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

Taco Salad

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Hanksville to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Lehi

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Orem

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Lindon

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston