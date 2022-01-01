Hanksville restaurants you'll love
Hanksville's top cuisines
Must-try Hanksville restaurants
More about Stan's Burger Shak
HAMBURGERS
Stan's Burger Shak
150 South Highway 95, Hanksville
|Popular items
|CHICKEN MALIBU
|$7.49
One Deep fried crispy chicken breast or one grilled chicken breast, two slices of swiss american cheese, sliced ham, with mayonaise, pickles, tomatoes, and lettuce served on a soft brioche bun.
|Large Shake
|$6.29
|Small Shake
|$4.59
More about Duke's SlickRock Grill
Duke's SlickRock Grill
275 East Highway 24, Hanksville
|Popular items
|Dukes Nachos
|$15.00
Our signature slow smoked beef brisket, smothered in Duke's homemade BBQ sauce atop a bed of freshly cooked tortilla chips and melted cheddar cheese. Topped with diced tomato, onion, fresh salsa and sour cream
|The Alamo
|$14.00
Slow smoked turkey breast, hickory smoked bacon on top of tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo. Served on Texas Toast
|Dakota w/chicken
|$18.00
Penne pasta cooked with marinara or alfredo sauce and topped with all white chicken breast served with garlic toast
More about Outlaw's Roost
Outlaw's Roost
20 Highway 95, Hanksville