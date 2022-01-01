Hannah Q Smokehouse
Come in and enjoy!
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
4808 Government Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4808 Government Street
Baton Rouge LA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Soji Modern Asian
"Reservation Dine-In and Curbside Takeout Only"
Curbside Burgers
Come in and enjoy!
Mid City Beer Garden
Open everyday!
Monday- Wednesday: 3:30pm- 10pm.
Thursday: 3:30pm- 11pm.
Friday & Saturday: 11am- 11pm.
Sunday: 11am- 10pm. (Brunch from 11am- 3pm.)
Online Ordering Only Available during Business Hours
ROCCA Pizzeria
From plate to palate, you hold in your hand something time-honored.
Our old-world cooking techniques are inspired by the Neapolitan pizza tradition – one that stands the test of time and a wood-fueled trial by fire of almost 1000 degrees.