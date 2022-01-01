Go
Hannah Q Smokehouse

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

4808 Government Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (206 reviews)

Popular Items

Double Meat Combo$16.00
Your choice of protein and (2) sides. Served with garlic bread.
Bread Pudding$5.00
Homemade bread pudding topped with our homemade caramel sauce.
Giant Pepperjack Stuffed Boudin Balls$5.50
Quesadillas$8.00
Triple Meat Combo$18.00
Your choice of (4 oz.) protein or (3) rib bones. Served with (2) of our homemade sides and garlic bread.
Brisket Platter$14.00
(8 oz.) Portion of our smoked brisket. Served with (2) homemade sides of your choice and garlic toast.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.00
Served with pepper jack cheese and slaw.
Hannah Banana Pudding$6.00
Brisket Sandwich$8.00
Sliced brisket with melted cheddar and sweet bbq sauce
Smoked Wings Platter$10.00
(3) Full smoked wings served with (2) homemade sides of your choice and garlic toast.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4808 Government Street

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
