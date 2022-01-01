Go
Hannah Q Smokehouse

Taste the best rated BBQ Ribs in the south at Hannah Q Smokehouse. You will love our menu and the variety of housemade BBQ Sauces! Try our melts, smoked platters, steak burgers, fried chicken, homemade sides, and our housemade desserts.

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

17097 Airline Hwy • $$

Avg 4.4 (359 reviews)

Popular Items

Hannah Q Single Burger$7.50
A 6oz of our fresh ground in-house blend topped with our sweet and tangy Hannah Q sauce, lettuce and tomatoes on a soft fresh baked bun
Brisket Platter$14.00
(8 oz.) Portion of our smoked brisket. Served with garlic toast and your choice of (2) homemade sides.
Brisket Fries$8.00
18 hour smoked brisket, seasoned curly fries, house-made BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar and fresh chopped scallions
Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.00
Slow cooked pulled pork, pepperjack cheese, bbq sauce, and Cajun slaw
2 Meat Platter Combo$16.00
Selection includes Pulled Pork, Sausage, Baby Back Ribs, Smoked Wings, 1/4 Chicken, Brisket, Smoked Turkey Breast, or Smoked Chicken
3 Meat Platter Combo$18.00
Selection includes Pulled Pork, Sausage, Baby Back Ribs, Smoked Wings, 1/4 Chicken, Brisket, Smoked Turkey Breast, or Smoked Chicken
Seasoned Curly Q's
Brisket Quesadillas$8.50
18 hour smoked brisket and sharp cheddar grilled on a flour tortilla, served with sour cream
Baby Back Ribs Platter$15.00
(5) Bones brushed with our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Served with garlic toast and your choice of (2) homemade sides.
Boudin Egg Rolls$7.00
Our house made boudin stuffed with pepper jack cheese and deep fried with a crispy wrapper
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

17097 Airline Hwy

Prairieville LA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
