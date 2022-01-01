Go
Hannah's

Popular Items

Chicken Salad$8.95
Chicken Salad, Lettuce, and Tomato, on Challah
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese$5.95
Thick Cut Bacon, omlette- style eggs, and your choice of bread/bagel and cheese
Avocado Toast$9.95
Fresh smashed avocado, feta, cherry tomatoes, and sea salt on toasted 7-grain
The Hannah's Club$10.50
House Roasted Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Thick Cut Bacon, and Mayo on Toasted White
Old Fashioned Pancakes$7.75
Choice of plain, chocolate chip, or blueberry, served with maple syrup and butter
BLT$8.25
Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo, with your choice of bread
Greek Salad$9.95
Lettuce Mix, Red onion, Feta, Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Roasted Chickpeas, Pepperoncini, Tomatoes, Cucumbers with greek dressing
Breakfast Burrito$9.25
Scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, tator tots and avocado, all wrapped in a grilled tortilla served with salsa, sour cream, and pickled jalapeños
The 215$10.95
House Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Havarti, Whole Grain Mustard on 7-Grain
French Fries$3.95
Location

215 Washington Avenue

Towson MD

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
