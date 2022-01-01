Hannah's Bretzel
Come in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
400 North LaSalle • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
400 North LaSalle
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Radio Room
Come in and Enjoy
Hawaiian Bros
At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.
Marigold To Go
Innovative, fresh, and classic Indian Cuisine is now available for delivery or pickup in Chicago's River North!
Chef Sunil Kumar has taken staples from his highly regarding Marigold Maison locations, to give those in the heart of Chicago a quality option for Indian takeout. Give us a call or order online for pickup or use your favorite delivery service option. River North, you now have a choice for flavorful, quality, Indian cuisine in your neighborhood!
RPM Seafood
Come in and enjoy!