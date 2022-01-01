Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream
Hannah's Bretzel
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
84 Reviews
$
555 W Monroe St
Chicago, IL 60661
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
555 W Monroe St, Chicago IL 60661
Nearby restaurants
Do-Rite Donuts
Come in and enjoy!
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
Café by the River
Our Hours of Operation are 8am- 3pm Monday- Friday, Closed Saturday and Sunday
The Ruin Daily
Healthiest Lunch | Happiest Hour