The Village

Escape the hustle and bustle of the Loop and step into The Village, a Chicago tradition since 1927 where generations of Chicagoans have enjoyed classic Italian-American specialities under the ‘twinkling lights’.

Italian immigrant Alfredo Capitanini began his American Dream as a dishwasher and ended up building a monumental restaurant paying homage to his Northern Italian roots with dishes inspired and adapted from his hometown of Lucca in the foothills of Tuscany.

For the last 90+ years, The Village has stood as a bastion of Italian-American tradition and exuberance. With over 1,200 wines to choose from, we know you’ll find something to fill your cup.

Come raise a glass and celebrate life with us! Salute!

