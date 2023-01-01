Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Hanover

Hanover restaurants
Toast

Hanover restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Mamma Mia's - Hanover

333 Columbia Road, Hanover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Strawberry Cake$7.99
More about Mamma Mia's - Hanover
The Brass Lantern

476 Webster Street, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
White & Dark Chocolate Patty Cake$3.25
Chocolate Peanut Butter Fantasy Cake$3.25
Chocolate Strawberry Fantasy Cake$3.25
More about The Brass Lantern

