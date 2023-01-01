Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Hanover
/
Hanover
/
Chocolate Cake
Hanover restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Mamma Mia's - Hanover
333 Columbia Road, Hanover
No reviews yet
Chocolate Strawberry Cake
$7.99
More about Mamma Mia's - Hanover
The Brass Lantern
476 Webster Street, Hanover
No reviews yet
White & Dark Chocolate Patty Cake
$3.25
Chocolate Peanut Butter Fantasy Cake
$3.25
Chocolate Strawberry Fantasy Cake
$3.25
More about The Brass Lantern
