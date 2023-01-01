Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Hanover
/
Hanover
/
Pies
Hanover restaurants that serve pies
Mamma Mia's - Hanover
333 Columbia Road, Hanover
No reviews yet
Whoopie Pie
$2.95
Oreo Creme Pie
$7.00
Peanut Butter Pie
$7.00
More about Mamma Mia's - Hanover
The Brass Lantern
476 Webster Street, Hanover
No reviews yet
Pie Slice Assorted
$1.25
More about The Brass Lantern
Browse other tasty dishes in Hanover
Carbonara
Cookies
Caesar Salad
Penne
Cheesecake
Cake
Tiramisu
Chicken Salad
More near Hanover to explore
Cohasset
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Marshfield
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Duxbury
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Scituate
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Hingham
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Weymouth
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
East Weymouth
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
South Weymouth
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Norwell
Avg 4.7
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(604 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(70 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(392 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1555 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(426 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(226 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston