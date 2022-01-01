Shrimp scampi in Hanover
Hanover restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
More about Mamma Mia's - Hanover
Mamma Mia's - Hanover
333 Columbia Road, Hanover
|Large Shrimp Scampi
|$20.00
Fresh sautéed shrimp, fresh garlic, diced tomato, scallions, EVOO, parsley, Romano, and mozzarella cheese
|Shrimp Scampi
|$24.99
Shrimp | Blend of Wine | Butter | Garlic | Tomato | Spices
Your Choice of Pasta
|Small Shrimp Scampi
|$18.00
Fresh sautéed shrimp, fresh garlic, diced tomato, scallions, EVOO, parsley, Romano, and mozzarella cheese